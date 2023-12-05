Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

