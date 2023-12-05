Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $240.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.