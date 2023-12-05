Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 13.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.