Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,036. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

