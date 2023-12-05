Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

