Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th.

EVAX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 142,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

