Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,732. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

