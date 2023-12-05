Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

