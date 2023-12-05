Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.04. 5,562,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,995,988. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

