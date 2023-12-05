EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,371 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.35% of EZCORP worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,137,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 20.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 169.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZPW stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.20. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

