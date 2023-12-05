EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,371 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 3.35% of EZCORP worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2,291.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 503,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 431.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 421,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,061,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

