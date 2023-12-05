Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 16%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,304,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 163,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$109.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.