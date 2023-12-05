Financial Analysis: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CubeSmart and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 7 2 0 2.22 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $44.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. CubeSmart pays out 117.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CubeSmart and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.05 billion 8.97 $291.26 million $1.67 25.00 Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.07 $9.86 million $0.24 8.75

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 36.32% 13.45% 6.05% Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24%

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Lument Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

