First Foundation Advisors Acquires 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

