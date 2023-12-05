First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Georgetown University grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,049,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.