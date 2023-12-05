First Foundation Advisors Purchases 100,016 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 249,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

