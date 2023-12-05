First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,956 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 453,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

