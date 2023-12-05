First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,580 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.20. 695,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,548. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

