First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 201,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

