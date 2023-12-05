First Foundation Advisors Sells 11,087 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,835. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.