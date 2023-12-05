First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,682 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 619,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

