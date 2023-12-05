First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 83.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $12,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

