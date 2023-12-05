First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
First Niles Financial stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
