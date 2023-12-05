First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

First Niles Financial stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

