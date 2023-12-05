First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Lessened by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

