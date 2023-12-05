Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $58,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. 2,466,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.