Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Five Below were worth $43,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $201.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.