Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 315,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Five9 by 127.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.