Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORA

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.