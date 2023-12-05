Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.