Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 149,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,525 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $9,819,022. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.