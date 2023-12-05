Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 21,862 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $983.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $942.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

