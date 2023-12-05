Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

