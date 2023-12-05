Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 69 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

IEX stock opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

