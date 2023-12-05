Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 95 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.