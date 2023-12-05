Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Snap by 127.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 611.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 857,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 736,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,787,111.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,467,985 shares of company stock worth $13,804,317 over the last 90 days.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

