Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NTRS opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.