Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $338,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NetApp by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after purchasing an additional 658,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

