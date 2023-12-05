Future Fund LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 3.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.0 %

CRL stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.