Future Fund LLC Has $430,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 4.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.62. 775,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

