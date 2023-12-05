Future Fund LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 3.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

UBER traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 8,608,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,743,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

