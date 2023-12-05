G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

