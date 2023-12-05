Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

