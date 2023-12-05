Gatos Silver’s (GATO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

GATO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 2.24. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,516.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dale Andres purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 350,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,936.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $883,912. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

