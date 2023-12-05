General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE GM opened at $33.08 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

