GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $729,273.07 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,709,332 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

