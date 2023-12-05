Georgetown University Has $3.72 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Georgetown University boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.60. 266,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

