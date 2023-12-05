Georgetown University Has $67.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Georgetown University raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 23.6% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $67,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.19. 13,929,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,935,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.82 and a 200 day moving average of $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $394.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

