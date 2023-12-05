GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.05 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. GICTrade has a market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91525001 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

