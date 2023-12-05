GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.
GitLab Trading Up 0.9 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
