GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.