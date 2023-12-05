GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,564,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,030,952.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

